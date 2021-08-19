Extra Eurostar services from September

Since the start of the month Eurostar has seen bookings double. A total of 39 extra services have been added to cope with demand this month. Based on bookings recorded so far, the busiest day for Eurostar this month will be between 27 and 30 August.

Since the UK government relaxed restrictions on travel between the UK and the continental Europe the highspeed rail operator has seen a large increase in bookings, particularly for weekend trips. Bookings for services at weekends during August and September are up by 105% compared with the same period last year.

Between 6 September and 1 November Eurostar will be running eight high speed train services between London and the continent each. Three of these services will be between London and Brussels, one of which will continue through to Amsterdam. The first train from Brussels to London will depart each day at 9:57am with the last train of the day from London to Brussels departing at 6:04pm.

Belgium’s state-owned rail company NMBS has a 5% stake in Eurostar. The French rail company SNCF is the majority shareholder.