Ghent not to extend the area covered by the city’s Low Emissions Zone

A study commissed to see what effect expanding the Low Emissions Zone to areas just outside the inner ring road has shown that the positive effect that this would have on the environment would be not be any thing like as great as it has been within the inner ring road.

Ghent introduced a Low Emissions Zone banning the most polluting cars from its city centre in 2020. The coalition on Ghent City Council had agreed to make any geographical expansion of the Low Emissions Zone conditional on the results of a study that it had commissioned from the Leuven (Flemish Brabant) consultancy bureau Transport and Mobility. The study has found that the current Low Emissions Zone is effective in reducing emissions. However, a further expansion of the area covered by the Low Emissions Zone would not have the same impact.

One of the reasons for this is that a growing number of people are choosing to buy less-polluting vehicles anyway and technological advances are reducing emissions from classic internal combustion engines.

Rather than expand the area covered by the Low Emissions Zone several other measures will be introduced to help improve air quality. 4.5 million euro has been set aside for an “Air Quality Fund”. The money will be spent between 2022 and 2024. People on low incomes will be offered a “Scrap grant” if they decided to give up their polluting car. The money from grant can be put towards the purchase of another, less polluting vehicle or an alternative, more eco-friendly form of transport (bicycle, e-scooter, season ticket for public transport…). From 2025 the criteria for access to the Low Emissions Zone will become stricter.

Owners of motorcycles will also be entitled to a “Scrap grant” if they decided to get rid of their motorbike.

Five densely populated areas around the current Low Emissions Zone will receive extra investment aimed at reducing the number polluting vehicles and favour car-share schemes. Second residents’ parking permits will be phased out and a specialist will be taken on to reduce traffic in the areas concern. These are Dampoort, Oud Gentbrugge, Ledeberg, Bloemekenswijk and Muide-Meuleslede.