Marieke Blomme becomes the first woman to swim the length of our country’s coast

Marieke Blomme come ashore at Knokke at 2:15am on Thursday. Less than 19 hours previously she had taken to the water at De Panne to embark on her epic swim. Her only aim was to complete the swim. However, it would be nice to break the record for fasted time as well.

Marieke Blomme told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that "It took me 18 hours and 45 minutes. I have done enough swimming for an entire year. It was hard, certainly towards the end. I am glad that it is behind me”.

Marieke had intended to embark on her swim on Monday. However, she put it back until Wednesday because of the weather. But even then, conditions weren’t ideal. “The weather conditions were not optimal. There were a lot of waves, especial near to the harbour wall at Zeebrugge. I almost didn’t get past. To be honest it wasn’t really safe then. I thought about giving up. But look, I made it”, she laughed.

Marieke went on to say "In Knokke too, during the last stretch, I found it difficult. I just started counting every 100 metres. Daft, isn’t it?”

Her brother told VRT Radio 2 how proud he is of his sister. “One thing is certain. I won’t be copying her. I knew she would make, but at some moments the weather was very unfavourable. This makes her swim all the more heroic.

The swim was designed to draw attention to the issue of equal opportunities in sport. All the money that Marieke has raised from her swim will go to two worthy causes.