Only 7 Belgians aboard Dutch evacuation flight. 15 others “have links with Belgium”

Wednesday’s flight was the first by the Dutch military out of Kabul. When those that had been evacuated landed at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam it had been reported that 16 Belgians were on board.

It comes as no big surprise that this figure has now turned out to be incorrect as embarkment onto the flight was chaotic to say the least. Passports weren’t checked until arrival in The Netherlands.

A Belgian evacuation mission is planned for tomorrow. The Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder (Francophone socialist) has told the press agency Belga that she wants to avoid similar scene happening them. Anyone wishing to board a Belgian evacuation flight will have to produce a Belgian passport are a document showing that they have a link with our country.

Each of the Belgian military’s C130 planes that are currently on the tarmac at Islamabad can carry around 100 people. It should be possible to fly several times between Islamabad and Kabul. However, the greatest challenge remains getting everyone that is on the evacuation list to the airport safely.

Although those on the evacuation list will be given precedence, any spare capacity on the evacuation flights will be offered to citizens of other EU country’s that can produce a valid passport.