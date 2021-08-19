Why are there more COVID-19 patients in hospital when so many people have been immunised?

With regard to the increase in new infections and hospitalisations the public health science institute Sciensano has already said that this is due to several factors: the relaxation of restrictions, more people travelling and the presence of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.

The fact that despite the wide-spread immunisation of the population in Belgium, more people with COVID-19 are being hospitalised again is not so strange as it might sound. The virus is able to spread more widely and people that despite immunisation are still vulnerable (people with weak immune systems) and those that have not been immunised still run the risk of catching the virus.

Two Sciensano reports show that these two groups can be clearly distinguished.



