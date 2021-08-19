Why are there more COVID-19 patients in hospital when so many people have been immunised?
Although more and more people have been fully immunised against coronavirus, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is rising again. The lion’s share, but by no means all, of those being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated against coronavirus. But who exactly is ending up in hospital with COVID-19 and why is the number of hospitalisations rising?
With regard to the increase in new infections and hospitalisations the public health science institute Sciensano has already said that this is due to several factors: the relaxation of restrictions, more people travelling and the presence of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.
The fact that despite the wide-spread immunisation of the population in Belgium, more people with COVID-19 are being hospitalised again is not so strange as it might sound. The virus is able to spread more widely and people that despite immunisation are still vulnerable (people with weak immune systems) and those that have not been immunised still run the risk of catching the virus.
Two Sciensano reports show that these two groups can be clearly distinguished.
Who is still being hospitalised?
A large portion of those with COVID-19 that have been hospitalised this summer are between the ages of 40 and 59. They are only partially immunised or have not been vaccinated at all. They generally have no underlying medical conditions.
The proportion of those hospitalised that have been vaccinated is on the increase. However, this is only logical given that such a high proportion of the population has been vaccinated. Currently around 30% of the COVID-19 patients in our country’s hospitals have been fully immunised.
Why to people that have been immunised end up in hospital?
Figures from Sciensano show that of those hospitalised with COVID-19 since the start of the year just 2% were fully immunised.
Among this group most were elderly (average age 82) and most had an underlying medical condition. Often, they came from a care home.
This can in part be explained by the fact that the elderly were vaccinated first. However, they are also more vulnerable as their immune system is less effective and they are sometimes in poor health to start with.
Although the vaccines that have been administered here work very well no vaccine can offer 100% protection against hospitalisation. In theory a young, fit vaccinated person could end up in hospital with COVID-19. However, this is very much less likely than is the case among older people that have not been immunised.