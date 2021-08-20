A difficult start for the Belgian evacuation mission

At a press conference early on Friday evening the Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal, photo above) and the Federal secretary of State responsible for asylum and migration Sammy Mahdi (Flemish Christian democrat) said that “Operation Red Kite” is operating in the most difficult of circumstances.

Ms Wilmès told the press conference that an initial group of 422 people were contacted on Thursday telling them to go to Kabul Airport if they wish to be evacuated. These included 242 Belgian and their families, 6 Luxembourg nationals, 10 people that have been granted protection by the Belgian authorities and 11 people with a Belgian residency permit.

The Foreign Minister said that “The greatest difficulty is gaining access to the airport". Ms Wilmès added that this isn’t only due to the checkpoints that the Taliban have set up around the airport, but also due to the very stringent checks imposed by the US forces that control the airport compound. She went on to say that people are having to wait 8 hours to get into the airport and that thousand of people are waiting outside.

Ms Wilmès is in talks with the Americans, the European Union and NATO in an effort to make it easier to get into the airport for those that need to. She also called on the Americans to stay in Kabul until the last westerners have been evacuated.

All the 16 Belgians that were evacuated today were on the first flight. The second flight returned from Kabul empty.

A third evacuation flight from Kabul is planned.

On Saturday everyone that has been evacuated by the Belgian military will be flown to Brussels aboard a A-400M transport plane.

Secretary of State Madhi told the press conference that everyone that is brought from Afghanistan to Belgium will be vetted by the terror threat analysis organ OCAD, the state security service, the military intelligence service ADIV and the Aliens Office. They will also undergo medical checks at Peutie Barracks (Flemish Brabant.