Consultative Committee announces further relaxation of coronavirus measures

All restrictions currently imposed on indoor events with up to 200 participants and outdoor events with up to 400 participants will be lifted from 1 September.

From 1 October there will be no further restrictions in force on indoor events with up to 500 participants and out events with up to 750 participants. Lager events that wish to ditch the restrictions can do so if they oblige participants to produce a Covid Safe Ticket.

From 1 September we will be allowed to welcome as many people into our homes as we wish.

All restrictions currently in force in the hospitality industry will be lifted from 1 September with the exception of the mandatory wearing of face coverings if customers stand, for example to go to the toilet. This means that groups at tables will no longer be restricted to 8 as is currently the case.

The restrictions on night shop opening hours will also be scrapped from 1 September.

The mandatory 1am closing time will also be lifted. In bars, pubs and cafés those that wish to will be allowed to sit at the bar. From 1 October dancing will be allowed again in bars, pubs and cafés. This will be subject to the same rules that will be in force in discotheques and night clubs.

Discotheques and night clubs will be allowed to reopen from 1 October. However, it will be up to the regional authorities to decide if they do in fact reopen on 1 October and under what conditions. They could, for example demand that those wishing to go clubbing produce a Covid Safe Ticket showing that they have been fully immunised, recently tested negative for coronavirus or have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection and as such have antibodies.

It is likely that the discotheques and night clubs in Brussels will remain closed beyond 1 October.

There is also good news for those planning (to attend) a wedding next months. From 1 September dancing will be allowed again at wedding receptions.

The rules regarding the corona passport or Covid Safe Ticket are to be modified. The regions will be able to demand the use of Covid Safe Ticket in the hospitality industry in municipalities where vaccination levels are low.

The Consultative Committee has set a new goal with regard to vaccination levels in Belgium. The aim is to ensure that 70% of the entire population is immunised against coronavirus in each of Belgium’s 581 municipalities.

· The strong recommendation for people to work from home wherever possible will be shelved from 1 September. However, companies are requested to continue to give telework a place in their organisations.

· Vaccination against coronavirus will become mandatory for those working in the (health) care sector. However, the exact detail of how this will work in practice and how failure to comply will be sanctioned still need to be worked out.

· Anyone returning from a country or region that is coloured red on the coronavirus infection rate map and doesn’t have a a vaccination certificate will, in addition to at test within 48 hours of their return, have to take a second coronavirus test after 7 days. They will no longer have to quarantine until their test result is known.