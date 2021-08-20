Face-to-face classes for students in higher Education in Flanders from September

However, it will remain possible to follow lectures live online or watch recordings of them later. A decision of face-to-face teaching in Brussels will depend on the evolution of the infection figures in the capital.

In addition to lectures, all practical lessons and work placements will also be able to go ahead as normal. Those on work placements will of course have to abide by any coronavirus measures that are in force where there work placement takes place. Enrolment days, info days and exams will also be able to take place under normal conditions.

Nevertheless, some precautionary measures will remain in force. It will remain possible to follow lectures online, either live or via a recording. This is important for students that are unable to attend a lecture in person for medical reasons. Students that have concerns about attending a lecture in a full lecture theatre will also benefit from the possibility to follow classes online.

In order to ensure students’ safety a lot of emphasis will be placed on ventilation. A health and safety advisor will assess the safety of classrooms and lecture theatres and CO2 meters can be used to check air quality. Limits on the maximum number of people allowed in any given room are also a possibility.

It is still unclear whether students will be obliged to wear face coverings during lectures. Mr Weyts told VRT News that “As regards face coverings we will look at the decisions made by the Consultative Committee so that it is in line with, for example, events”.