First Belgian evacuation flight from Kabul Airport

If all goes to plan there will be two evacuation flights today between Kabul and Islamabad.

Several sources have told VRT NWS that at least one Belgian C-130 has already left Kabul and that “several dozen” people are on board. These are Belgian nationals and Afghans that have a right to protection from Belgium because they worked for Belgian forces in Afghanistan or because they are active in organisations that defend women’s rights or other human rights issues.

Some of the evacuees will be flown from Islamabad to Brussels aboard a A400M military transport plane. The rest will remain in Islamabad and will be flown to Brussels on two charter flights that will leave during the weekend. The Francophone green Federal Deputy Prime Minister Georges Gilkinet has said in a tweet that an Air Belgium Airbus A340 has been charted to bring evacuees from Pakistan to Belgium.

Security considerations and the situation in and around Kabul Airport have meant that the Defence Department is giving little if any information about the evacuation operation. Access to the airport has been made difficult by the many checkpoints that have been set up by the Taliban. Many people are simply unable to reach the airport.

There are currently 580 people of Belgium’s evacuation list. Of these 344 are Belgian and 222 Afghan. Who is evacuated today will depend for the most part on who has already managed to reach the airport.

All those on the list have received notification from the Belgian Embassy in Islamabad. The message sent by the embassy contains information about how to reach the airport. For security reasons few details have been released about the contents of the message. Those that are to be evacuated have also been told to bring enough food and drink for 48 hours, a fully charged mobile phone, their identity documents. They are allowed one piece of hand luggage.