More than 600 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues. On Wednesday 18 August (the latest date for which figures are available) 8,322,087 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 84.7% of the adult population and 72.2% of the population as a whole. 7,757,994 are fully immunised. This is 81.9% of the country’s adults and 67.3% of the population as a whole.

In Flanders 88% of adults are fully immunised. In Wallonia (excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities) this is 77%. The 9 German-speaking municipalities in Liège Province have 72% of adults fully immunised. The Brussels-Capital Region is far behind the rest with 60% of its adult population being fully immunised.

During the week from 13 to 19 August an average of 63 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 24% up on the average for the previous week. On Thursday 19 August the country’s hospitals reported 60 new admissions. 43 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 609, 28% more than a week ago. Of these 180 are on ICU, 82 of whom are on ventilators. The number of ICU patients has risen by 36% during the past week.

During the week from 10 to 16 August an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,312 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 10 to 16 August an average of 1,931 people/day tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. This is up 8% on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 49,600 tests were carried out. This is 1% up on the previous week.

Of those tested 4.3% tested positive. This is 0.3 percentage points up on the average for the previous week and above the European Centre for Disease Control’s 4% threshold above which it deems an epidemic to “be giving cause for concern”. However, it is still below the 5% threshold set by the WHO.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.13. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 113.