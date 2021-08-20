No relaxation of corona measures in the capital for at least another month says First Minister Vervoort

Mr Vervoort told Bel RTL that at Friday afternoon’s meeting he will propose putting a further relaxation of the measures in Brussels on hold. The situation will be reassessed in a month’s time, the Brussels First Minister added.

Nevertheless, some measures could be relaxed in Brussels. For example, the so-called “social bubble” could be scrapped. In addition to this possibility of organising events with a larger group of participants providing they have a Covid Safe Ticket also meets with Mr Vervoort’s approval. He is in favour of expending the scope of the Covid Safe Ticket as is the case in other countries that have introduced a “Health passport”. “This is something that is worthy of discussion”, Mr Vervoort said.

The Brussels First Minister is also in favour of more checks being carried out to ensure the measures are being respected. He added that “there is a lot of work to be done” with regard to informing and convincing people in Brussels to get a coronavirus jab. Brussels has by far the lowest vaccination rate in Belgium and is also way behind many other major cities in the rest of Europe.

Mr Vervoort says that the vaccination campaign needs to become more decentralised. He added that from September vaccination teams will go from door to door.

"I admit that the figures aren’t good, but it would be an insult to our teams to say that we have failed. Our centres have worked remarkably. To say that we haven’t provided any information is untrue. We have worked with municipalities, associations, influencers… But when a community for reasons of belief or superstition spreads messages of ignorance it is difficult to act against this".