Two defeats and one draw for our clubs in European action on Thursday

Our other Conference League hopeful KAA Gent lost the first leg of their tie against Rakow Czestochowa by a single goal. The Belgian Cup Winner and Europe League hopeful Royal Antwerp FC lost the first leg of their final qualifying round tie against Nicosia 4-2.

The return legs of all three ties will be played next Thursday. RSC Anderlecht will play away while KAA Gent and Royal Antwerp FC will both have a home advantage.