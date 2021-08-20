Two defeats and one draw for our clubs in European action on Thursday
Three Belgian clubs were in action in the final qualifying round of two European competitions on Thursday evening. In what was the first leg of all their respective ties only RSC Anderlecht were able to draw in their Conference league qualifier against Vitesse. The game finished 3-3.
Our other Conference League hopeful KAA Gent lost the first leg of their tie against Rakow Czestochowa by a single goal. The Belgian Cup Winner and Europe League hopeful Royal Antwerp FC lost the first leg of their final qualifying round tie against Nicosia 4-2.
The return legs of all three ties will be played next Thursday. RSC Anderlecht will play away while KAA Gent and Royal Antwerp FC will both have a home advantage.