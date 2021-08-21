170 people evacuated from Kabul aboard two Belgian flights

A Belgian C-130 military transport plane took off from Kabul Airport with around 80 people on board, Ms Wilmès confirmed with a tweet on the social media platform Twitter.

A couple of hours later Ms Dedonder confirmed that there had been a second evacuation flight and that the Belgian military had evacuated a total of 170 people “many Belgians and Dutch” on Saturday. The Defence Minister went on to say that “This is a positive evolution that we hope to continue with”.

On Friday a Belgian military C-130 was able to pick up 16 Belgians and fly them to Islamabad. The Foreign Minister said on Friday evening that “This is not many”. 17 Belgians were also evacuated by a Dutch military plane.

According to VRT News sources some of those that have been evacuated are booking tickets from Islamabad to Europa on scheduled flights. Earlier this week several Belgian evacuees were aboard a Dutch plane that flew into Schiphol.