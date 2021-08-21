Heavy showers and hail to follow what will be a sunny and warm day

However, the fine sunny weather won’t last, and the Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a Code Yellow weather warning for the whole of Flanders, Brussels, Walloon Brabant, Hainaut and Liège Province on Saturday evening. Localised downpours could see as much as 20 litres of rainfall per M² in just one hour.

Between now and then though it will be sunny with temperatures reaching 25°c or even 26°C in Flanders and 21°C on the hilltops of the Ardennes. Cloud will increase during the afternoon and the first showers are expected by the evening. Some of these could be intense and accompanied by thunder and in some places hail.

The Code Yellow weather warning comes into force from 5pm on Saturday and lasts until 2am on Sunday morning. During the night it will gradually become dryer. Temperatures will fall to between 13°C and 16°C.

The weather will be changeable with localised heavy downpours of rain sometimes accompanied by thunder. Temperatures will reach between 17°C and 21°C.

Monday will start off cloudy with showers of rain or drizzle. It will become drier as the day goes on. Temperatures will reach between 17°C and 22°C depending on your location.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with top temperatures of 22°C.