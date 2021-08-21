Mayor of Vilvoorde wants current corona restrictions to be maintained in his town beyond 1 September

Vilvoorde is around 10 kilometres north of Brussels and as is the case in the capital vaccination levels in the town are lower than in many other areas of the country.

At Friday’s meeting of the Consultative Committee, it was agreed that the relaxation of the corona measures on 1 September will not apply to Brussels. Mr Bonte would like Vilvoorde to be excluded too.

Mr Bonte told VRT Radio 1 that “There is also a lot of interaction between people in Vilvoorde and Brussels. We need to ensure that this doesn’t create an overflow effect. Flanders relaxing the measures considerably while Brussels remains strict can make nightlife in the area adjacent to Brussels very attractive for a large group of people”, Mr Bonte said.