Microchip shortage brings production to a halt at Volvo Cars in Ghent

Volvo is not alone. A global shortage of microchips has seen car manufactures in many countries being forced to halt production and temporarily lay off staff. Earlier this week production at Volvo Cars in Ghent was already halted for three days.

Elsewhere, in Europe at Volkswagen’s largest factory at Wolfsburg in Germany only the morning shift will be working next week.

With modern cars so reliant on microchips the shortage is a major issue for the world’s car manufacturers. Chips are required to, for example, ensure that the engine and air conditioning work and for the range of electronic and technological accessories that are built into the modern automobile.

The coronavirus crisis has had a big impact on the market for microchips. With so many people being forced to stay a home during lockdowns, the demand for electronic devices containing microchips increased greatly.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago demand for new car started to increase much more quickly than expected. Production levels are unable to meet demand and the situation has been made worse by corona outbreaks at some of the locations where the microchips are produced.