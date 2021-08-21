Task Force says that vaccination campaign has proved its worth

The protection offered by vaccination against coronavirus is also highly evident when we look at those with coronavirus that have become so ill that they require hospital treatment.

During, the second wave of the pandemic last autumn when no one had yet been vaccinated far more care home residents and health care professionals were admitted to hospital than during this spring’s third wave by which time many of them had been immunised.

Belgium is the country with the 4th highest vaccination rate in Europe. Only Malta, Island and Ireland have a greater portion of their populations immunised. Almost 90% of Belgian with comorbidity are fully immunised against coronavirus.

The Vaccination Task Force also said in its press statement that Belgium has also donated vaccines to third countries such as Ukraine, Armenia, and Kosovo to help them with their respective vaccination campaigns.