Belgian lawyer deported from Rwanda

The Rwandan authorities says that Vincent Lurquin entered the country on Monday on a tourist visa. On Friday he defended his client Mr Rusesabagina in court in the Rwandan capital Kigali. The Rwandan Directorate-General for Migration told AFP that “His visa allows him to visit the country but not to work here”.

During the 1994 genocide Paul Rusesabagina saved more than 1,000 lives while working as the manager of Hôtel des Mille Collines in Kigali. During the genocide that was carried out by supporters of the former Hutu regime more than 800,000 people were killed. They were predominantly Tutsis.

The now 67-year-old Mr Rusesabagina, who is a Hutu himself, is standing trial along with around 20 others. He stands accused of various crimes, including terrorism, and risks life imprisonment. The prosecution accuses him of having offered support to the Rwandan rebel group FLN (Front de libération nationale). FLN carried out attacks in which people were killed in 2018 and 2019.