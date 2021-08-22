Belgian Marten Van Riel second in World Triathlon Championship Series.

The World Triathlon Championship Series is World Triathlon's annual series of triatlon events There are multiple rounds of competitions culminating in a Grand Final race. Athletes compete head-to-head for points in these races that will determine the overall ITU world champion. The elite championship races are held over two distances the standard and the sprint distance. This year’s Grand Final race was held in the Canadian city of Edmonton.

Marten Van Riel started the Grand Final in 3rd place. He went on the attack early on in the hope of claiming the ultimate prize. However, the Olympic gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt was able to get the better of Van Riel in an exciting sprint.



The Belgian that came fourth in Tokyo finished second on the day and second overall.

Speaking after the race Marten Van Riel told VRT Sport that "I am really happy to be standing on the podium”.

"I was very close to victory, I gave it all I’ve got, I could have done any better”.