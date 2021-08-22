Nainggolan given two-week driving ban
He has only been back in the country for just over a week, but Royal Antwerp FC’s flamboyant midfielder Radja Nainggolan has already hit the headlines for reasons other than football. The 33-year-old former Belgian international has been banned from driving for 15 days.
VRT Sport sources have confirmed that Nainggolan was court speeding in Antwerp City Centre. When police breathalysed the footballer was found to be over the alcohol limited. Radja Nainggolan made his debut for Antwerp in their Europa League qualifying tie on Thursday evening.