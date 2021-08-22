Two cargo planes leave Brussels with medical aid for Haiti

The earthquake, measuring 7.2 on the Richter Scale, had its epicentre 12 kilometres northeast of the town of Saint-Louis-du-Sud. More than 2,000 people have been confirmed dead and more than 12,000 injured. Several hundred others are still unaccounted for. The Haitian authorities say that the quake damaged 137,000 buildings, of which around half were severely damaged or completely destroyed. The United Nations say that half a million people in the country are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

On board the two cargo planes that left Brussels on Friday and Saturday is material that can be used for the setting up of emergency medical provision, material to provide drinking water and sanitation and medical material such as first aid kits and material for the administration of vaccinations and the taking of blood samples.

Last week MSF announced that it would send medical material to Haiti. The NGO had already dispatched emergency coordinators, medical teams, surgeons and water and sanitation specialists to Haiti.