What will happen to the evacuees once they arrive at Peutie Barracks?
On Saturday evening the first contingent of Belgians to be evacuated from Afghanistan arrived at Peutie Barracks in Flemish Brabant. The 34 evacuees were first flown from Kabul to the Pakistani capital Islamabad from where they flew on to Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam. They were brought to Belgium from The Netherlands in Belgian Army busses.
But why have they been taken to an Army base rather than being allowed to go straight home? The Mayor of Vilvoorde (in which the Peutie Barracks is located) Hans Bonte (socialist) told VRT News that this because “They have to undergo both medical and security screening”.
On Friday the Belgian military evacuated just 16 Belgians, while 17 other Belgians were evacuated by the Dutch. On Saturday the Belgian evacuation operation had more success with around 250 people being evacuated on three flights from Kabul to Islamabad.
Among the 250 people evacuated by the Belgian military on Saturday were at least 100 Belgians. It is as yet still unclear when they will be flown over from Islamabad.
Late on Saturday afternoon a Dutch plane arrived at Schiphol Airport from Islamabad. The Dutch Defence Ministry said that 34 of the 150 people aboard the plane were Belgians. These were the Belgians that were evacuated prior to Saturday.
These 34 Belgians were bussed from Schiphol to Peutie Barracks, near Vilvoorde (Flemish Brabant). Those that had driven from Belgium to Schiphol to pick up family members from the airport ended up having to return home without them.
What now?
Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ the Mayor of Vilvoorde Hans Bonte said ‘In the afternoon we were told that people would arrive at around 9pm. The scenario was already prepared, there had been talks about it during the past few days and we were on stand-by”.
But why can they just go straight home?
"They all have to undergo thorough security screening. The health services are there too to ensure that they aren’t infected with coronavirus”.
"They will be put up there and will be able recover. They will have to check that the people there have the correct identity documents. Then they will have to check if people need to be taken to a reception centre or they can simply be collected and return home. In order to prevent speculation, when I was at the crisis talks I requested greater transparency about this”.
Belgium intends to evacuate a total of 580 people from Afghanistan. As well as Belgian nationals, Belgium’s evacuation list includes Afghans that in the past have worked for the Belgian military and Afghan women’s and human rights activists.