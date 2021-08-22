What will happen to the evacuees once they arrive at Peutie Barracks?

But why have they been taken to an Army base rather than being allowed to go straight home? The Mayor of Vilvoorde (in which the Peutie Barracks is located) Hans Bonte (socialist) told VRT News that this because “They have to undergo both medical and security screening”.

On Friday the Belgian military evacuated just 16 Belgians, while 17 other Belgians were evacuated by the Dutch. On Saturday the Belgian evacuation operation had more success with around 250 people being evacuated on three flights from Kabul to Islamabad.

Among the 250 people evacuated by the Belgian military on Saturday were at least 100 Belgians. It is as yet still unclear when they will be flown over from Islamabad.

Late on Saturday afternoon a Dutch plane arrived at Schiphol Airport from Islamabad. The Dutch Defence Ministry said that 34 of the 150 people aboard the plane were Belgians. These were the Belgians that were evacuated prior to Saturday.

These 34 Belgians were bussed from Schiphol to Peutie Barracks, near Vilvoorde (Flemish Brabant). Those that had driven from Belgium to Schiphol to pick up family members from the airport ended up having to return home without them.