Almost 2,000 people at march against coronavirus measures
Almost 2,000 people took to the streets of Antwerp on Sunday to take part in a demonstration organised by ‘Viruswaanzin” (Virus Madness). The demonstration was against the restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. The main bone of contention among the demonstrators was the Covid Safe Ticket.
The Covid Safe Ticket that proves that a person has been fully immunised, had a recent negative coronavirus test or has recovered from a coronavirus infection during the past 6 months, is currently a prerequisite to being granted access to large-scale events.
One demonstrator told VRT News that "We are protesting against the Covid Safe Ticket. We are in good health and yet we are not allowed to enter places without proof of vaccination or a negative test. We are against this”.