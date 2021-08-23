Almost 2,000 people at march against coronavirus measures

The Covid Safe Ticket that proves that a person has been fully immunised, had a recent negative coronavirus test or has recovered from a coronavirus infection during the past 6 months, is currently a prerequisite to being granted access to large-scale events.

One demonstrator told VRT News that "We are protesting against the Covid Safe Ticket. We are in good health and yet we are not allowed to enter places without proof of vaccination or a negative test. We are against this”.