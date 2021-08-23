Sports
DH

KAS Eupen top after 5 games

The fifth day of play in the Belgian First Division took place during the weekend. The matches between RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent and Royal Antwerp FC and KRC Genk were postponed allowing KAA Gent, RSC Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp FC to concentrate on their preparations for the second leg of the Conference league and Europe League qualifiers this coming Thursday. 

In the 7 games that did take place a controversial goal saw Standard de Liège take victory against KV Oostende on Friday. 

On Saturday KAS Eupen made history by topping the league for the first time ever after a convincing 1-4 win at OH Leuven. There were also wins for newly promoted Seraing and KV Kortrijk. 

On Sunday the match between Zulte Waregem and Sporting Charleroi ended in a 2-2 draw. Club Brugge enjoyed a 3-2 win in an exciting and eventful game against Beerschot. KV Mechelen came back from being a goal down after just 11 seconds to beat last season’s Second Division Champions Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1. 

The results

Standard de Liège  1 –  0  KV Oostende

RFC Seraing 2 – 1  Cercle Brugge

OH Leuven 1 – 4  KAS Eupen

Sint-Truiden 0 – 2 KV Kortrijk

Zulte Waregem 2 – 2  Sporting Charleroi

Club Brugge 3 – 2  Beerschot

KV Mechelen 3 – 1  Union Saint-Gilloise 

The league table after 5 games

1) KAS Eupen – 11 points

2) Club Brugge – 11 points

3) Standard de Liège – 10 points

4) Union Saint-Gilloise – 9 points

5) KV Kortrijk – 9 points

6) KV Oostende – 9 points

7)KRC Genk – 7 points*

8) RSC Anderlecht – 7 points*

9) Sporting Charleroi – 7 points

10) KV Mechelen – 6 points

11) Seraing – 6 points

12) Cercle Brugge – 5 points

13) Zulte Waregem – 5 points

14) Royal Antwerp FC – 4 points*

15) KRC Genk – 4 points*

16) Sint-Truiden – 4 points

17) OH Leuven – 3 points

18) Beerschot – 1 point

* = 4 games played

