KAS Eupen top after 5 games
The fifth day of play in the Belgian First Division took place during the weekend. The matches between RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent and Royal Antwerp FC and KRC Genk were postponed allowing KAA Gent, RSC Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp FC to concentrate on their preparations for the second leg of the Conference league and Europe League qualifiers this coming Thursday.
In the 7 games that did take place a controversial goal saw Standard de Liège take victory against KV Oostende on Friday.
On Saturday KAS Eupen made history by topping the league for the first time ever after a convincing 1-4 win at OH Leuven. There were also wins for newly promoted Seraing and KV Kortrijk.
On Sunday the match between Zulte Waregem and Sporting Charleroi ended in a 2-2 draw. Club Brugge enjoyed a 3-2 win in an exciting and eventful game against Beerschot. KV Mechelen came back from being a goal down after just 11 seconds to beat last season’s Second Division Champions Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1.
The results
Standard de Liège 1 – 0 KV Oostende
RFC Seraing 2 – 1 Cercle Brugge
OH Leuven 1 – 4 KAS Eupen
Sint-Truiden 0 – 2 KV Kortrijk
Zulte Waregem 2 – 2 Sporting Charleroi
Club Brugge 3 – 2 Beerschot
KV Mechelen 3 – 1 Union Saint-Gilloise
The league table after 5 games
1) KAS Eupen – 11 points
2) Club Brugge – 11 points
3) Standard de Liège – 10 points
4) Union Saint-Gilloise – 9 points
5) KV Kortrijk – 9 points
6) KV Oostende – 9 points
7)KRC Genk – 7 points*
8) RSC Anderlecht – 7 points*
9) Sporting Charleroi – 7 points
10) KV Mechelen – 6 points
11) Seraing – 6 points
12) Cercle Brugge – 5 points
13) Zulte Waregem – 5 points
14) Royal Antwerp FC – 4 points*
15) KRC Genk – 4 points*
16) Sint-Truiden – 4 points
17) OH Leuven – 3 points
18) Beerschot – 1 point
* = 4 games played