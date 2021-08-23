KAS Eupen top after 5 games

In the 7 games that did take place a controversial goal saw Standard de Liège take victory against KV Oostende on Friday.

On Saturday KAS Eupen made history by topping the league for the first time ever after a convincing 1-4 win at OH Leuven. There were also wins for newly promoted Seraing and KV Kortrijk.

On Sunday the match between Zulte Waregem and Sporting Charleroi ended in a 2-2 draw. Club Brugge enjoyed a 3-2 win in an exciting and eventful game against Beerschot. KV Mechelen came back from being a goal down after just 11 seconds to beat last season’s Second Division Champions Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1.