No face coverings in adult education and arts academy classrooms from 1 September
From 1 September youngsters aged 12 and above that follow music, dance or other arts courses during their free time at a music or arts academy in Flanders will no longer have to wear a face covering in class.
All restrictions will be lifted altogether for children under the age of 12.
Meanwhile, adults in all forms of adult education will also no longer be required to wear a face covering in class. Dance and theatre classes will also be allowed to take place again from the start of next month. Here the same rules will be applicable as in the cultural sector.