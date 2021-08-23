Statue of Vincent Kompany to be unveiled prior to Manchester City’s next home game

A third statue of the club’s record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero should be unveiled next June.

In a statement the Premier League Champions said that the statue is recognition of “the unprecedented contribution” that Vincent Kompany made “to the transformation of the club”.

For many years Vincent Kompany captained Manchester City where he won 4 league championship titles, 4 FA Cups and 4 four English Football League Cups. He left Manchester City in 2019 and returned to RSC Anderlecht, the club where his career as a professional footballer began in 2003.

The statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva are the work of the renowned artist Andy Scott. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to meet either player in person and all meetings between the players and the artist were online.

The Manchester chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, told journalists that "Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade. "They are already revered as icons of their generation."

"But what these artworks give us, and generations to come, is the opportunity to be reminded of, and savour, the truly magical moments created by both men."