Tougher sentences for animal cruelty in Flanders

Currently those found guilty of animal cruelty or neglect can be fined a maximum of 16,000 euro and be given a custodial sentence of up to three months. Repeat offenders found guilty of extreme cruelty or neglect can be fined at maximum of 100,000 euros as be sentenced to up to 18 months’ imprisonment. Companies that are found guilty of animal cruelty can be closed for a maximum of three years. Individuals can be banned from keeping animals for three years.

Mr Weyts believes that the current maximum sentences are not tough enough. At the last meeting of the Flemish Cabinet ministers gave their backing to a bill that once it becomes law will greatly increase the sentences that the courts are able to pass on those found guilty of neglect and cruelty to animals in Flanders.

Those found guilty of serious cruelty to or neglect of the animals in their charge will be able to be fined as much as 800,000 euro and risk a prison sentence of up to five years. Repeat offenders will be able to be fined up to 1.6 million euro and risk a prison sentence of up to 10 years. The length of time an individual can be banned from keeping animals will also be increased from 3 to 5 years. In extreme cases a lifetime ban could be imposed.

Mr Weyts told VRT News that the maximum sentences need to be increased as under the current system many of those found guilty of animal cruelty and neglect escape a custodial sentence.

“In practice the current 3 month prison sentence for first offenders is never served. Many repeat offenders too escape their more severe sentence as the process of prosecuting them often takes longer than three years”.

The Animal Welfare Minister believes that tougher sentences are essential if the issue of animal cruelty and neglect is to be tackled effectively.

“Every month 250 animals are confiscated in Flanders. This shows that there is a problem and that we should not send out a signal that people will not be punished for this”.

The proceeds from the increased fines will go to the Animal Welfare Fund. The Fund pays for the care of the animals that have been confiscated from their owners as well as for scientific research and public information campaigns on animal welfare issues.