7.8 Million Belgians fully immunised against coronavirus

On Sunday 22 August (the latest date for which figures are available) 8,351,753 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 84.9% of the adult population and 72.5% of the population as a whole. Of these 7,865,073 have been fully immunised. This is 82.4% of all adults in Belgium and 68.3% of the population as a whole.

At a regional level, 4.9 million people in Flanders have been fully immunised. This is 88% of all adults. In Wallonia (excluding the German-speaking municipalities) 77% of all adults are fully immunised. In the 9 German-speaking municipalities in the East of Liège Province this is 73%, while Brussels lags far behind at just 60%.

During the week from 17 to 23 August the country’s hospitals reported an average of 60 admissions/day of patients with COVID-19. This is 10% up on the average for the previous week. On Monday the hospitals reported 57 new admissions. 32 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals to 643, up 17% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 173 are on ICUs (+9%), of whom 92 (+21%) are on ventilators.

During the week from 14 to 20 August an average of 5 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium 25,341 people with COVID-19 have died here.

During the week from 14 to 20 August an average of 1,945 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is up 2% on the previous week. During the same period an average of 46,000 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 8% down on the previous week. Of those tested 4.7% tested positive, a rise of 0.5 percentage points on the previous week. This is above the European Centre for Disease Control’s threshold of 4% above which it considers an epidemic to be giving “cause for concern”. However, it is still below the 5% threshold set by the WHO.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.04. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 104 others.