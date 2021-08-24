A new version of the CovidSafeBE app launched

The app has proved extremely popular since it was launched in mid-June, with more than 4 million people having downloaded it already. With CovidSafeBE-app you can download both the QR code of the European Digital Corona Certificate and the Belgian Covid Safe Ticket and save it on your smartphone.

The new version of the app that was launched today (Tuesday 24 August) allows its user to check in advance whether the information contained in the app will allow them to gain access to an event that they might wish to attend at a future date. The app has also made it easier to download information about the vaccination, test and recovery status of children and it has been made more secure in order to prevent corona certificates/safe tickets being copied. Links to EU and Federal Government information sites about coronavirus have also been added.

The CovidSafeBE app has been available since 16 June. Since then it has been downloaded more than 4 million times. A total of 19 million corona certificates have been requested either via the app or one of the websites from which they are available. A further 1 million corona certificates have been sent by post.