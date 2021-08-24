Flemish mortality rate was normal during the first 7 months of 2021

The figures cover deaths from all causes and not just those of people that died after having contracted COVID-19.

In 2021 the figures for the 7-month period were slightly higher than they were between 2015 and 2019. This year 6,346 people in Flanders died between 1 January and 31 July. The average for the years from 2015 to 2019 was 6,094. Nevertheless, the Flemish Bureau of Statistics said in its press release that “In no single month was there a significant difference between the number of recorded deaths and the number of deaths that could have been expected if you also take into account the change in the age structure of the population in 2021”.

Last year there was excess mortality in Flanders. During the whole of 2020 70,919 people died in our region. This is 8,499 more than was the case in 2019. This is more than double the increase during the twenty years between 2000 and 2019.

"While population growth and the ageing population played an important role in the increase in the number of deaths from 2000 to 2019, in 2020 the increase was primarily due to COVID-19”, the Flemish Bureau of Statistics says.