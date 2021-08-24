Flight with 258 evacuees touches down at Melsbroek Airbase

The Belgian Foreign Ministry has said that of the 280 people evacuated from Kabul by the Belgian military on Monday 240 are Belgian nationals or have links with Belgium. Most of the remaining 40 evacuees were Dutch.

On Monday around 230 evacuees arrived at Melsbroek aboard two flights. They have since been screened and tested at Peutie Barracks. Most of them are Belgian nationals. However, the group also included 4 Afghans that had worked for the Belgian military as so-called “fixers” or interpreters. Their spouses and children are with them, bringing the total number to around 20. They are being cared for by the Belgian Army and will now have to apply for asylum.

Belgium has a list of people it wishes to evacuate from Afghanistan. The number of names on the list is changing constantly. A couple of days ago there were 580 names, including those of around 200 Afghans that had assisted the Belgian military in the past.