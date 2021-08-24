Skate is the “Fish of the Year"

The Flemish Centre for Agriculture and Fisheries (VLAM) has chosen the skate as its 2021 “Fish of the Year”. 2021 the 33rd year in which VLAM has chosen a fish as its “Fish of the Year”. The skate is the number three fish as regard tonnage caught by Flemish fishermen each year. VLAM says that the fish deserves greater promotion, not least because it is tasty and can be used in numerous recipes.