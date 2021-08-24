Two children killed in road accident in Antwerp

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the accident. A road traffic accident investigation expert will be sent to the scene. The family of the children and those that witnessed the accident are being given help from victim support. The driver of lorry involved in the accident has been taken to hospital suffering from shock.

The junction of the Lange Leemstraat and the Sint-Vincentuisstraat and surrounding streets will remain closed for some time yet in order to allow the accident investigation to take place. The police request that people avoid the area in order to allow the emergency services to do their work.