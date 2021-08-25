Antwerp reversed decision to make intersection safer in July

The two girls, aged 18 months and 9 years, were mowed down by a lorry that was turning off to the left. The girls wanted to cross the intersection with their scooter. Both the lorry driver and the children had a green light.

The hospital says that the decision to revert to the earlier traffic situation has nothing to do with them and wasn’t really necessary.

The operation of traffic lights had been modified to prevent any conflicts. This meant that road users coming from different directions never get a green light at the same time, but that situation came to an end in July.

Traffic experts now hope to establish why the driver did not see the girls.