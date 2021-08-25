Antwerp reversed decision to make intersection safer in July
The operation of traffic lights on the intersections where two sisters were killed on Tuesday was modified on 15 April to make it safer, but the Antwerp authorities reversed this decision in July arguing that the former situation was the best option given journeys being made by the emergency services from the nearby St Vincent’s Hospital.
The two girls, aged 18 months and 9 years, were mowed down by a lorry that was turning off to the left. The girls wanted to cross the intersection with their scooter. Both the lorry driver and the children had a green light.
The hospital says that the decision to revert to the earlier traffic situation has nothing to do with them and wasn’t really necessary.
The operation of traffic lights had been modified to prevent any conflicts. This meant that road users coming from different directions never get a green light at the same time, but that situation came to an end in July.
Traffic experts now hope to establish why the driver did not see the girls.