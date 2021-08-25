R=1: epidemic no longer widening

By 23 August 8,359,698 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 84.9% of adults and works out at 72.6% of the total population. 7,895,945 had got their second shot.

In the week to 24 August on average 58 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 2% on the week.

On Tuesday 71 patients were hospitalised. 84 were discharged.

635 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 11% on the week. 170 are in intensive care. 93 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 21 August on average 5 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 46% up on the previous week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 21 August, 1,939 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 1% on the week.

On average 43,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 21 August. The figure is down 14% on the week. 4.8% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.6%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 100 others.