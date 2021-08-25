Octogenarian murdered at Brussels care home

It was on Monday morning that officers of the Brussels South police zone were called to a care home at an address in the Bergensesteenweg in Anderlecht.

Willemien Baert of the Brussels prosecutor’s office confirms that the detectives discovered that an 85-year-old resident had been murdered. Her throat had been slit.

An examining magistrate has been appointed to head the investigation. Prosecutors have instructed a police doctor and forensic scientists to conduct an investigation. A post-mortem too will be carried out.

So far, no arrests have been made.