Octogenarian murdered at Brussels care home

A resident at a care home for the elderly in the Brussels borough of Anderlecht has met with a violent death.  Her thought was cut. The public prosecutor’s office has opened a murder enquiry.

It was on Monday morning that officers of the Brussels South police zone were called to a care home at an address in the Bergensesteenweg in Anderlecht.

Willemien Baert of the Brussels prosecutor’s office confirms that the detectives discovered that an 85-year-old resident had been murdered.  Her throat had been slit.

An examining magistrate has been appointed to head the investigation.  Prosecutors have instructed a police doctor and forensic scientists to conduct an investigation.  A post-mortem too will be carried out.

So far, no arrests have been made.

