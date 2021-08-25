Relaxations in parts of Brussels after all?

Boris Dilliès, the Mayor of Ukkel, wants hospitality in the affluent and leafy suburb to go ahead with relaxations of corona restrictions on 1 September too

“Our vaccination rates are virtually identical to those of neighbouring Flemish municipalities or municipalities in Walloon Brabant” he told RTBF.

It’s true vaccination rates vary widely across Brussels. Sint-Pieters-Woluwe, Oudergem and Ukkel have rates far higher than Molenbeek or Sint-Joost. The Ukkel Mayor wants municipalities in Brussels to be able to decide for themselves when they press through relaxations.

Mr Dilliès points to the figures for first jabs in his municipality: 71% of adults have had a first jab in Ukkel, while the figure drops to 49% in Molenbeek.