Antwerpian paints his own parking spot!
Most people accept it’s up to the municipal authorities to paint road markings on the public highway to designate parking lots, but one inhabitant of the fair city of Antwerp was so unhappy with parking arrangements in his street that he took matters into his own hands.
The Antwerpian, who lives in the Sailors’ Quarter, painted his own parking lot. Officials of the traffic support unit had scant admiration for his figurative skills. The resident had an almighty row with the police but at the end of the day had to move his vehicle. The Antwerpian was fined and will have to foot the bill for work to remove his markings.