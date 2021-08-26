Brussels colours deep red on European corona map

Flanders remains orange following the weekly update. The number of cases recorded over the past fortnight is just under 200 per 100,000 head of population. Wallonia stays red with under 500 cases per 100,000 head of population.

Only a few regions in southern France, Corsica, several Greek islands including Crete and parts of Ireland share the fate of the Brussels Region and feature in deep red.

Large swathes of Germany are now red.

In Spain that had several dark red areas last week the situation has improved.