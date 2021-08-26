Coach with Belgian evacuees turned back at Kabul Airport

The coach was part of an international convoy of coaches initiated by western countries as it becomes more and more difficult to get nationals and people with ties to western nations to the airport.

The passenger VRT spoke to confirms shots are being fired near the airport: “It’s more or less become normal” he said, but he denies the ‘Belgian’ coach was fired upon.

Conditions on the coach were ‘difficult’. The journey to the airport ‘took for ages’. The coach had capacity for 50 passengers but was carrying twice this number.

Nobody was allowed to leave the bus. Children were obliged to urinate in bottles. The heat too was intense.

The coach finally reached the airport, but was stopped by the Taliban once it had entered the perimeter. Passengers were made to alight and had to wait a further hour at the airport. The Taliban then decided to send back all the passengers on the coach. It was a great disappointment for everybody involved. None of the passengers understands why their coach was singled out.

Meanwhile Belgium has halted its evacuation operation. The Belgian army and foreign ministry will now examine what can be done from Islamabad (Pakistan) to help the passengers. The Belgian authorities have asked everybody to stay in touch. European nations are looking into what can be done after the 31 August deadline when US troops pull out. Commercial flights seem one of the few options.