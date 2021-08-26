Corona update: more deaths, but epidemic is shrinking
By 24 August 8,367,489 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 85% of adults and works out at 72.6% of the total population. 7,927,370 had got their second shot.
In the week to 25 August on average 58 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 5% on the week.
On Tuesday 57 patients were hospitalised. 77 were discharged.
625 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 6% on the week. 179 are in intensive care. 91 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 22 August on average 6 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 74% up on the previous week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 22 August, 1,967 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 4% on the week.
On average 43,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 22 August. The figure is down 13% on the week. 4.9% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.7%.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.98. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 98 others and the epidemic is shrinking.