Corona update: more deaths, but epidemic is shrinking

In the week to 25 August on average 58 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 5% on the week.

On Tuesday 57 patients were hospitalised. 77 were discharged.

625 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 6% on the week. 179 are in intensive care. 91 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 22 August on average 6 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 74% up on the previous week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 22 August, 1,967 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 4% on the week.

On average 43,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 22 August. The figure is down 13% on the week. 4.9% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.7%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.98. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 98 others and the epidemic is shrinking.