Medals galore for Belgium at the Paralympics

Only hours later Belgium had pocketed its second bronze medal with Manon Claeys in the individual dressage. Claeys on San Dior 2 also qualified for the Freestyle to Music that finishes Monday.

Claeys scored 72.853 in the individual dressage event. Sanne Voet of the Netherlands took gold, Rodolpho Riskalla of Brazil silver.

Later in the day it was the turn of equestrian Michèle George to give Belgium its first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. The Belgian completed her performance in the dressage without a single mistake. George now has a fourth gold medal to add to her collection that includes gold from the dressage event in London (twice) and Rio.

George scored 76.476 leaving all other contenders far behind.