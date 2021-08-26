More evacuees fly in from Islamabad
A further flight with evacuees from Afghanistan arrived at Melsbroek military airport outside Brussels Thursday morning. The evacuees flew in from the Pakistani capital Islamabad.
The plane had 219 passengers aboard including 29 Dutch nationals and 4 Austrians. Passengers were bussed to Peutie military base for a thorough security and medical screening before they are allowed to leave. Several of the evacuees expressed disappointment that the Belgian evacuations from Kabul have come to a halt and that some people who qualified to get out have not yet managed to do so.