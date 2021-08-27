Get a more accurate picture of what your pension will be
People wishing to find out how much pension they can expect once they retire will be able to get an even more accurate picture thanks to several additions made the State Pension Service’s Mypension.be site. For now, on those of us that change job and earn either more or less than had previously was the case will be able to add the information into the site’s pension prediction calculator.
The site will then recalculate the amount they are expected to receive in pension once they retire with on press of the enter key.
Previously it had already been made possible to calculate what impact retiring before a person had completed a full 45-year career.