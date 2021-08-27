Joy for Royal Antwerp FC and AA Gent, bitter disappointment for RSC Anderlecht
Three Belgian clubs were in European action on Thursday evening. Royal Antwerp FC will be joining KRC Genk in the group stage of this season’s Europa League. The Great Old won the second leg of their tie against the Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia 2-0, making for an aggregate score of 4-4.
With the away goal’s rule scrapped the match went to extra time and eventually to penalties. The Antwerp keeper Butez saved two spot kicks in a nail-biting shootout that Antwerp won 3-2.
Only AA Gent through to the Conference League
Goals from Tissoudali on the stroke of half time, Vadis Odjidja on 71 minutes and De Sart on 73 minutes were more than enough to see AA Gent through to the group stage of the Conference League. They won 3-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate against Rakow Czestochowa.
It was a different story for RSC Anderlecht. After drawing the first leg of their qualifying tie against the Dutch side Vitesse 3-3, Anderlecht lost the second leg 2-1. This made for an aggregate score of 5-4 in Vitesse’s favour.