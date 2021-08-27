Joy for Royal Antwerp FC and AA Gent, bitter disappointment for RSC Anderlecht

Goals from Tissoudali on the stroke of half time, Vadis Odjidja on 71 minutes and De Sart on 73 minutes were more than enough to see AA Gent through to the group stage of the Conference League. They won 3-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate against Rakow Czestochowa.

It was a different story for RSC Anderlecht. After drawing the first leg of their qualifying tie against the Dutch side Vitesse 3-3, Anderlecht lost the second leg 2-1. This made for an aggregate score of 5-4 in Vitesse’s favour.