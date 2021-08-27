Teenage solo pilot Zara Rutherford has landed in New York
The Anglo-Belgian pilot Zara Rutherford has completed the first leg of her around the world flight. The 19-year-old from Brussels has landed safely on the other side of the Atlantic in New York. She is just over a week into what is expected to be a voyage that will take between two and three months to complete depending on the weather.
Zara Rutherford’s aim is to become the youngest ever female pilot to complete an around the world trip in an ultralight sport plane. Her journey will include around 57 countries and cover 51,000 kilometres. She hopes that her record attempt will encourage more girls and young women to take up flying.