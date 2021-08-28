“Biggest product recall operation ever”

The products should not be used because they do not meet European norms and include ingredients that have been in contact with ethylene oxide.

Ice-creams and parsley sausages are the products most frequently affected.

Ethylene oxide is banned in the EU but is used in many countries to counter mould and salmonella. The food agency’s Hélène Bonte explains that there is no immediate danger to health: “If you consume large quantities of products containing ethylene oxide for years on end there may be a danger to health. You could develop cancer.”

The products being recalled now contain locust bean gum that has been found to contain ethylene oxide. Last year sesame was the problem. Locust bean gum gives products a creamy texture. It is mainly sued in ice-creams, dressings and sauces.

Consult FAVV’s full list here.