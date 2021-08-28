Region Antwerp
Loading video player ...

Cyclists protest child deaths at Antwerp intersection

Two hundred and fifty cyclists took part in a demonstration in favour of road safety in the city of Antwerp on Friday.  The demonstration followed the death of two children aged 18 months and 9 years at an intersection earlier in the week.

Colin Clapson

The girls were mowed down by a lorry as they were crossing a road.  Both the driver and the children had a green light.  The cyclists drove in convoy to the place of the accident.  In July the city authorities reversed a decision that had made the intersection safer.  The cyclists want the authorities to ensure any repeat of this accident is impossible and drivers and pedestrians can’t both get a green light at the same time.

Top stories