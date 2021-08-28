Fewer than 600 Covid patients in hospital

By 26 August 8,388,904 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 85.1% of adults and works out at 72.8% of the total population. 8,004,230 had got their second shot.

In the week to 27 August on average 59 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is unchanged on the week.

On Friday 58 patients were hospitalised. 63 were discharged.

597 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 2% on the week. 182 are in intensive care. 92 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 24 August on average 6 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 83% up on the previous week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 24 August, 1,944 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is unchanged on the week.

On average 42,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 24 August. The figure is down 14% on the week. 5% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.6%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 100 others.