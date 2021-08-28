Second gold for Belgium at Paralympics
Belgium has pocketed its fifth medal of the Tokyo Paralympics thanks to Laurens Devos, who hung on to his Paralympic title from Rio! In the final of the table tennis the world number one outshone Australia’s Ma Lin, who is ranked 3rd in the world.
Devos narrowly lost the first set but soon went on to triumph proving far too strong for his opponent. The 21-year-old took a commanding lead in three sets: 11-6, 11-3 and 11-3.
This is Belgium’s second gold of the Paralympics after Michel George won in the individual dressage. Earlier Florian Van Acker (table tennis), Manon Claeys (dressage) and Griet Hoet/Anneleen Monsieur (cycling time race) won bronze.