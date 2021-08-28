Second gold for Belgium at Paralympics

Devos narrowly lost the first set but soon went on to triumph proving far too strong for his opponent. The 21-year-old took a commanding lead in three sets: 11-6, 11-3 and 11-3.

This is Belgium’s second gold of the Paralympics after Michel George won in the individual dressage. Earlier Florian Van Acker (table tennis), Manon Claeys (dressage) and Griet Hoet/Anneleen Monsieur (cycling time race) won bronze.